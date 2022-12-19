profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4575
visites since opening : 6745372
nicolasgourry > blog
La coupe est pleine...mais non...Messi
Qu'est-ce qu'ils "foot" ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3d_xL2KvyQ
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/19/2022 at 06:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    potion2swag posted the 12/19/2022 at 06:12 PM
    alucardk posted the 12/19/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Perso, j'aurais inversé les deux joueurs puisque c'est Messi qui gagne à la fin.
    ducknsexe posted the 12/19/2022 at 06:46 PM
    akiru posted the 12/19/2022 at 06:57 PM
    hahaha
    yukilin posted the 12/19/2022 at 07:34 PM
    Mais
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 12/19/2022 at 07:46 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo