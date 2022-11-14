profile
Famitsu sales (11/14/22 – 11/20/22) / Pokemon 2,5 Millions
1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,537,292 / NEW
2. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 36,958 / 3,368,155
3. [PS5] God of War: Ragnarok – 9,901 / 39,278
4. [PS4] Monochrome Mobius – 9,066 / NEW
5. [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 7,687 / 44,470
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,449 / 2,855,406
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,330 / 4,906,589
8. [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – 6,649 / NEW
9. [NSW] SympathyKiss – 6,072 / NEW
10. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 5,837 / 31,904

Switch OLED – 102,605
Switch Lite – 40,432
Switch – 27,656
PS5 – 26,946
PS4 – 5,803
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,912
Xbox Series X – 1,373
Xbox Series S – 154
New 2DS LL – 34

170 693 Switch / 31 858 PS5 / 1 527 XSXIS
    jenicris posted the 11/24/2022 at 01:23 PM
    Y a une erreur pour Ragnarok c'est la version PS5.

    https://www.gamekyo.com/news85726_charts-japon-du-stock-pour-la-playstation-5-et-la-belle-surprise-sonic-frontiers.html

    Pokémon au Japon, pas de surprise.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/24/2022 at 01:24 PM
    jenicris effectivement, c'est modifié ^^
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/24/2022 at 01:31 PM
    Quand un Pokémon sort, les autres jeux se rendent à la vitesse de la Lumiére.
    newtechnix posted the 11/24/2022 at 01:36 PM
    + de 170 000 switch, Pokemon un vrai system seller
    pharrell posted the 11/24/2022 at 02:26 PM
    Déjà la moitié de Mario Kart 8 ^^
