1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,537,292 / NEW

2. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 36,958 / 3,368,155

3. [PS5] God of War: Ragnarok – 9,901 / 39,278

4. [PS4] Monochrome Mobius – 9,066 / NEW

5. [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 7,687 / 44,470

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,449 / 2,855,406

7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,330 / 4,906,589

8. [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – 6,649 / NEW

9. [NSW] SympathyKiss – 6,072 / NEW

10. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 5,837 / 31,904



Switch OLED – 102,605

Switch Lite – 40,432

Switch – 27,656

PS5 – 26,946

PS4 – 5,803

PS5 Digital Edition – 4,912

Xbox Series X – 1,373

Xbox Series S – 154

New 2DS LL – 34



170 693 Switch / 31 858 PS5 / 1 527 XSXIS