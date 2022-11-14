1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,537,292 / NEW
2. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 36,958 / 3,368,155
3. [PS5] God of War: Ragnarok – 9,901 / 39,278
4. [PS4] Monochrome Mobius – 9,066 / NEW
5. [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 7,687 / 44,470
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,449 / 2,855,406
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,330 / 4,906,589
8. [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – 6,649 / NEW
9. [NSW] SympathyKiss – 6,072 / NEW
10. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 5,837 / 31,904
Switch OLED – 102,605
Switch Lite – 40,432
Switch – 27,656
PS5 – 26,946
PS4 – 5,803
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,912
Xbox Series X – 1,373
Xbox Series S – 154
New 2DS LL – 34
170 693 Switch / 31 858 PS5 / 1 527 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 11/24/2022 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
https://www.gamekyo.com/news85726_charts-japon-du-stock-pour-la-playstation-5-et-la-belle-surprise-sonic-frontiers.html
Pokémon au Japon, pas de surprise.