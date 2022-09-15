1. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,934,680 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,605 / 4,827,754
3. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,331 / 2,786,049
4. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9,071 / 724,712
5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,900 / 3,271,715
6. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 – 7,806 / 91,183
7. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7,115 / 883,907
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,866 / 4,971,812
9. [NSW] Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix – 5,538 / NEW
10. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set – 4,926 / 265,714
Switch OLED – 148,377
Switch – 27,859
Switch Lite – 6,640
PS5 – 2,227
PS5 Digital Edition – 637
Xbox Series S – 284
Xbox Series X – 175
New 2DS LL – 74
PS4 – 11
182 876 Switch / 2 864 PS5 / 459 XSXIS
