profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4431
visites since opening : 6442199
nicolasgourry > blog
Famitsu sales (9/5/22 – 9/11/22)
1. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,934,680 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,605 / 4,827,754
3. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,331 / 2,786,049
4. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9,071 / 724,712
5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,900 / 3,271,715
6. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 – 7,806 / 91,183
7. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7,115 / 883,907
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,866 / 4,971,812
9. [NSW] Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix – 5,538 / NEW
10. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set – 4,926 / 265,714

Switch OLED – 148,377
Switch – 27,859
Switch Lite – 6,640
PS5 – 2,227
PS5 Digital Edition – 637
Xbox Series S – 284
Xbox Series X – 175
New 2DS LL – 74
PS4 – 11

182 876 Switch / 2 864 PS5 / 459 XSXIS
Gematsu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/15/2022 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shanks posted the 09/15/2022 at 01:11 PM
    ptdr, la PS5 et la Xbox Series qui ont même pas cherché à avoir du stock face à Splatoon
    yogfei posted the 09/15/2022 at 01:18 PM
    shanks Abusé effectivement
    amassous posted the 09/15/2022 at 01:27 PM
    Donc en physique Pokémon Noir/Blanc reste le plus gros demarrage de l’histoire au Japon.


    Pokemon Noir/Blanc / The Pokemon Company / DS / 2,557,779
    arrrghl posted the 09/15/2022 at 01:43 PM
    Splatoon est définitivement une licence poids lourd de nintendo !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo