Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4376
visites since opening : 6303091
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top "3" / Jeux vidéo tiré d'un film / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 3 Jeux vidéo tiré d'un film


Voici « le top 3 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux vidéo tiré d'un film :

Star Wars Rogue Leader Rogue Squadron II / 4 Points


3) Batman Returns / 4 Points

(Super Nes)


2) Le roi lion / 5 Points

(SNES/Megadrvie)

2) King Kong / 5 Points


2) Aladdin / 5 Points

(version Megadrive)

2) Aladdin / 5 Points

(Version SNES)


1) GoldenEye 007 / 9 Points


Je voulais faire un top « 10 », mais comme il y a peu de participants, j'ai fait un top « 3 » en fonction des points.

Merci aux 12 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux vidéo tiré d'un film avec leur point respectif
    posted the 07/13/2022 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    hyoga57 posted the 07/13/2022 at 02:27 PM
    Bien, Batman Returns dans le classement.
    psxbox posted the 07/13/2022 at 03:01 PM
    J avais oublié moonwalker mais bon le top me vas
    amario posted the 07/13/2022 at 03:56 PM
    Il est où mission impossible ? Joke
