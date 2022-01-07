accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
179
Likes
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5484
visites since opening :
8171285
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Juillet: Les sorties de jeux en boites chez Just For Games (Ninja Turtles, Young Souls, Ultra Age ect...)
Comme tout les mois voici les sorties en boite chez le distributeur Just For Games
https://twitter.com/JustForGames_FR
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 07/01/2022 at 11:38 AM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
idd
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 11:54 AM
instant sport all star, je me demande ce qu'il y a en plus de la version sans le all star (vous me direz google est ton ami, la flemme)
sinon j'ai préco Madison sur amazon.
Shredder j'hésite à prendre la version speciale exclue MM, 75 balles quand même, c'est presque le double du jeu seul...
hyoga57
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 12:00 PM
Pour ma part, ce sera juste Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge, AI The Somnium Files et le Story of Seasons. Le tout sur PS4.
Ps : et il manque Deathsmiles I-II qui sortira finalement le 8 juillet.
kinectical
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 12:13 PM
Ceux qui ne connais pas le jeu Young Souls ces une petite perle sérieux je l’ai acheter sur Xbox meme si il étais dispo sur gamepass je préfère encourager ce genre de petit studio qui crée des jeux aussi bon
yanissou
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 12:34 PM
kinectical
ça parle de quoi ? Tu pique ma curiosité
kinectical
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 12:42 PM
yanissou
je suis extrêmement mauvais pour expliquer ce genre de chose je te donne ce petit test sans note le jeu a de très bonne notemais je préfère donner un test sans note pour les information et non la note ces un jeu d’un petit studio français
https://www.actugaming.net/test-young-souls-485901/amp/
yanissou
posted
the 07/01/2022 at 12:52 PM
kinectical
