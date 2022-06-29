profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4356
visites since opening : 6262810
nicolasgourry > blog
Switch, un deuxième semestre qui sent bon
Après un premier semestre pas mal, mais sage (je me suis fié à une moyenne minimum de 80% metacritic)


+ les indés (PC/Switch) :
Neon White / Card Shark

Le deuxième semestre, ça pourrait être beaucoup mieux

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 22 Juillet

Exclusif

Date : 29 Juillet 2022

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 9 Septembre

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 23 Septembre

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 20 Octobre

PC/Switch

Date de sortie : 4 Novembre

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 18 Novembre

Exclusif

Date de sortie : 9 Décembre

Et c'est pas fini, pour l'instant pas de date

PC/Switch (exclusivité temporaire)


PC/Switch (on peut supposer qu'il sortira plus tard ailleurs)


Switch (exclusivité temporaire)


Exclusif


Exclusif


PS : Je me suis concentré sur les "exclusivités"
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/29/2022 at 11:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    jenicris posted the 06/29/2022 at 11:59 AM
    Xeno 3, Bayo 3 et Front Mission. Après le reste à voir.
    riv77 posted the 06/29/2022 at 12:00 PM
    Oui globalement nintendo fait le taff, il y a aussi les dlc MK8
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/29/2022 at 12:03 PM
    Et pas que sur Switch en plus.

    Sinon c'est vrai qu'hier il n'y a pas eu de news des remake des Front Mission. Croisons aussi les doigts pour Bayonetta.

    Sinon pour ma part Xeno, live a live et pokémon.
    hyoga57 posted the 06/29/2022 at 12:06 PM
    Que ce soit sur Switch ou PS4/PS5, ce deuxième semestre va même être carrément incroyable.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/29/2022 at 12:19 PM
    Oui, c'est solide et c'est peut être pas encore terminé (Metroid prime?). Même si maintenant on connait la musique, pour les jeux tiers c'est certainement temporaire avec au moins une sortie PC.

    Mais clairement c'est bien, surtout que côté indé et jeux tiers il y a du lourd qui arrive également.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo