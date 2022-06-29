accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
> blog
Switch, un deuxième semestre qui sent bon
Après un premier semestre pas mal, mais sage (je me suis fié à une moyenne minimum de 80% metacritic)
+ les indés (PC/Switch) :
Neon White / Card Shark
Le deuxième semestre, ça pourrait être beaucoup mieux
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 22 Juillet
Exclusif
Date : 29 Juillet 2022
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 9 Septembre
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 23 Septembre
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 20 Octobre
PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 4 Novembre
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 18 Novembre
Exclusif
Date de sortie : 9 Décembre
Et c'est pas fini, pour l'instant pas de date
PC/Switch (exclusivité temporaire)
PC/Switch (on peut supposer qu'il sortira plus tard ailleurs)
Switch (exclusivité temporaire)
Exclusif
Exclusif
PS : Je me suis concentré sur les "exclusivités"
posted the 06/29/2022 at 11:50 AM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
5
)
jenicris
posted
the 06/29/2022 at 11:59 AM
Xeno 3, Bayo 3 et Front Mission. Après le reste à voir.
riv77
posted
the 06/29/2022 at 12:00 PM
Oui globalement nintendo fait le taff, il y a aussi les dlc MK8
cladstrife59
posted
the 06/29/2022 at 12:03 PM
Et pas que sur Switch en plus.
Sinon c'est vrai qu'hier il n'y a pas eu de news des remake des Front Mission. Croisons aussi les doigts pour Bayonetta.
Sinon pour ma part Xeno, live a live et pokémon.
hyoga57
posted
the 06/29/2022 at 12:06 PM
Que ce soit sur Switch ou PS4/PS5, ce deuxième semestre va même être carrément incroyable.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/29/2022 at 12:19 PM
Oui, c'est solide et c'est peut être pas encore terminé (Metroid prime?). Même si maintenant on connait la musique, pour les jeux tiers c'est certainement temporaire avec au moins une sortie PC.
Mais clairement c'est bien, surtout que côté indé et jeux tiers il y a du lourd qui arrive également.
