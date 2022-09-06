profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4334
visites since opening : 6211654
nicolasgourry > blog
Ghostbusters VR aussi sur PSVR 2


You’ve all been asking. We’re here to answer your call. The #GhostbustersVR is not only coming to the Meta Quest 2, it will also be coming to PlayStation VR2!
Twitter
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, yobloom
    posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo