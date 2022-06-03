1. [NSW] Triangle Strategy – 86,298 / NEW
2. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 73,399 / NEW
3. [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 – 64,565 / NEW
4. [PS4] Elden Ring – 55,310 / 243,800
5. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 50,481 / 2,120,030
6. [PS5] Elden Ring – 14,746 / 104,763
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 14,339 / 4,470,426
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,399 / 4,794,715
9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 9,957 / 895,966
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,474 / 2,542,200
Switch OLED Model – 55,385 ( 1,333,707 )
Switch – 26,126 ( 18,067,043 )
PlayStation 5 – 22,550 ( 1,210,651 )
Switch Lite – 15,441 ( 4,608,818 )
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,129 ( 218,138 )
Xbox Series X – 748 ( 85,675 )
Xbox Series S – 573 ( 72,709 )
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 511 ( 1,183,316 )
PlayStation 4 – 11 ( 7,819,353 )
96 952 Switch / 25 679 PS5 / 1 321 XSXIS
PS : J'effacerais l'article quand il y aura le top en Home.
tags :
posted the 03/10/2022 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry