Ce n'est pas 2020 qui est pourri, c'est toute la décénie, car ça fait partie du projet.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
docbrown
89
Likes
Likers
docbrown
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 480
visites since opening : 725595
docbrown > blog
all
Face à la gronde sur les tarifs à 80€, Sony réagit.
JV


Pour agrandir, cliquez sur l'image.



    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    killia, minbox, tynokarts
    posted the 03/04/2022 at 05:50 PM by docbrown
    comments (15)
    cliana posted the 03/04/2022 at 05:51 PM
    Sony qui troll mieux que moi
    kratoszeus posted the 03/04/2022 at 05:57 PM
    En roue libre le cm
    ranni posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:00 PM
    Source ?
    colt posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:01 PM


    les mecs de PS france se lache
    altendorf posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:04 PM
    C'est totalement fake hein
    killia posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:17 PM
    entre l'orthographe désastreux de gueux et la réponse Fake, je ne sais pas ce qui me fait le plus rire
    minbox posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:29 PM
    altendorf heureusement
    suzukube posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:30 PM
    kratoszeus fake
    killia posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:33 PM
    *se
    wazaaabi posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:45 PM
    cliana posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:48 PM
    Dommage si c'est fake.

    Alors que Netflix :

    https://www.franceinter.fr/repliques-habiles-cinglantes-maladroites-l-exercice-d-equilibriste-des-community-managers
    edarn posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:48 PM
    killia
    C'est féminin orthographe.
    killia posted the 03/04/2022 at 06:50 PM
    edarn j'ai corrigé juste en bas après avoir vu ma faute d'orthographe justement

    Arroseur arrosé
    tynokarts posted the 03/04/2022 at 07:06 PM
    Et maintenant, quelle version vas-tu choisir ?
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 03/04/2022 at 07:20 PM
    Je serais Sony je répondrais que les exclues PS valent largement les 10 euros supplémentaires qu’ils demandent par rapport à la concurrence…
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo