profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5328
visites since opening : 7713718
guiguif > blog
all
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Nouveau trailer pour le film
Nouveau "petit" trailer pour le second film Sonic

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/11/2022 at 07:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    darkwii posted the 02/11/2022 at 07:38 PM
    A ma grande surprise j ai trouve le premier vraiment bon j espère que le 2 suivra le même chemin
    kwentyn posted the 02/11/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Malik est de retour en VF ?
    guiguif posted the 02/11/2022 at 07:53 PM
    kwentyn Bien entendu
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/11/2022 at 08:16 PM
    Dites moi qu'il est cool où je me tue putain !
    kwentyn posted the 02/11/2022 at 08:24 PM
    guiguif dommage, on fera avec mais bon
    playstation2008 posted the 02/11/2022 at 09:05 PM
    Mais attendez... c'est que ça m'a l'air vraiment plutôt bon tout ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo