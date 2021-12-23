Software

1 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 116,657 (2,162,697)

2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 60,555 (519,556)

3 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,796 (103,816)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 29,638 (2,365,783)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,075 (4,219,343)

6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,260 (7,038,121)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 26,432 (4,579,273)

8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 15,913 (2,464,196)

9 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 14,234 (4,242,081)

10 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,903 (2,970,388 )



Hardware

1 Switch OLED Model – 93,406 (675,654)

2 Switch – 46,372 (17,681,055)

3 Switch Lite – 37,054 (4,364,738 )

4 PlayStation 5 – 7,790 (1,005,415)

5 Xbox Series X – 2,282 (73,190)

6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 874 (191,533)

7 Xbox Series S – 607 (53,832)

8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 302 (1,178,946)

9 PlayStation 4 – 61 (7,819,177)



Switch total 176,832

PlayStation 5 total 8.664

Xbox Series Total 2,889