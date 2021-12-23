profile
TOP Japon soporifique lol
Software
1 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 116,657 (2,162,697)
2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 60,555 (519,556)
3 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,796 (103,816)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 29,638 (2,365,783)
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,075 (4,219,343)
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,260 (7,038,121)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 26,432 (4,579,273)
8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 15,913 (2,464,196)
9 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 14,234 (4,242,081)
10 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,903 (2,970,388 )

Hardware
1 Switch OLED Model – 93,406 (675,654)
2 Switch – 46,372 (17,681,055)
3 Switch Lite – 37,054 (4,364,738 )
4 PlayStation 5 – 7,790 (1,005,415)
5 Xbox Series X – 2,282 (73,190)
6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 874 (191,533)
7 Xbox Series S – 607 (53,832)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 302 (1,178,946)
9 PlayStation 4 – 61 (7,819,177)

Switch total 176,832
PlayStation 5 total 8.664
Xbox Series Total 2,889
    posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:09 PM by newtechnix
    comments (6)
    nyseko posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:20 PM
    Oui mais... "là ça compte pas".
    akinen posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:25 PM
    La switch en force! Ludothèque de folie! Un rouleau compresseur de créativité !!!! Ohhh god save us !!!!!!!

    J’en ai 3 à la maison… Dommage que nintendo ne soit pas en position de faiblesse comme la première année. Le plan de bataille était osé et ils ont lâchés de grosses licences (même si le résultat n’était pas tjrs au rendez-vous).

    Sans les indés, ça ferait plus d’un an que je ne l’aurais pas rallumé.
    zekk posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:28 PM
    nyseko personne n'a jamais dit que ça ne comptait pas on dit juste que ça n'est pas le reflet de l'industrie mondiale !
    funkysamurai posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:33 PM
    zekk Oui c'est vrai, il n'y a pas call of duty, fifa et GTA V qui sont en top 3 depuis environs 10 ans en occident... C'est une vraie perte de ne pas les voir dans ce classement, le japon ne sait pas ce qu'il rate.
    tit64 posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:44 PM
    funkysamurai c'est vrai que fifa, cod et autres manquent énormément
    zekk posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:55 PM
    funkysamurai c'est sur c'est les seuls multi millionnaires qui sortent chaque année. De plus ces licences canibalisent les fins d'années mais le reste de l'année les top sont plus diversifiés que tu le dis

    Et de toute façon, ça ne change rien à ce que je dis au final
