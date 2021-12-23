Software
1 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 116,657 (2,162,697)
2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 60,555 (519,556)
3 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,796 (103,816)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 29,638 (2,365,783)
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,075 (4,219,343)
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,260 (7,038,121)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 26,432 (4,579,273)
8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 15,913 (2,464,196)
9 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 14,234 (4,242,081)
10 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,903 (2,970,388 )
Hardware
1 Switch OLED Model – 93,406 (675,654)
2 Switch – 46,372 (17,681,055)
3 Switch Lite – 37,054 (4,364,738 )
4 PlayStation 5 – 7,790 (1,005,415)
5 Xbox Series X – 2,282 (73,190)
6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 874 (191,533)
7 Xbox Series S – 607 (53,832)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 302 (1,178,946)
9 PlayStation 4 – 61 (7,819,177)
Switch total 176,832
PlayStation 5 total 8.664
Xbox Series Total 2,889
posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:09 PM by newtechnix
J’en ai 3 à la maison… Dommage que nintendo ne soit pas en position de faiblesse comme la première année. Le plan de bataille était osé et ils ont lâchés de grosses licences (même si le résultat n’était pas tjrs au rendez-vous).
Sans les indés, ça ferait plus d’un an que je ne l’aurais pas rallumé.
Et de toute façon, ça ne change rien à ce que je dis au final