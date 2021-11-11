profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
178
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5227
visites since opening : 7379591
guiguif > blog
all
Ganryu 2: La suite du jeu Neo Geo en teaser
Pixelheart balance un premier teaser pour sa suite de Ganryu sortie en 1999 sur Neo Geo.
Ce sera Storybird au développement.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kabuki, fuji, gareauxloups
    posted the 11/11/2021 at 10:51 AM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo