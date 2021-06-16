accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Deux démos dispo : Samurai Warriors 5 et Mon-Yu
Au Japon pour le moment
https://twitter.com/sengoku_musou/status/1405181377012649992
Bonus : la démo est disponible sur l'eShop
posted the 06/16/2021 at 03:45 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
guiguif
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 04:31 PM
Encore un portage fait avec le cul pour YS, tout flou, 30fps, de la merde
hayatevibritania
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:14 PM
guiguif
Attend de voir la version PC, Durante a précisé que même sur cette version, ça sera pas du 60fps constant en ville. Le code de Falcom étant n'importe quoi. Ça m'a rappelé un com d'un développeur qui avait pu voir le code des Ateliers, il était surpris de voir le jeu tourné vu la manière qu'il était codé. Bref, les miracles s'a n'existe pas
guiguif
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:32 PM
hayatevibritania
Bref, les miracles s'a n'existe pas
si sur PS4 Pro et PS5
yais9999
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 06:19 PM
Ys 9 est a faire absolument !
