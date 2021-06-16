profile
Deux démos dispo : Samurai Warriors 5 et Mon-Yu
Au Japon pour le moment


https://twitter.com/sengoku_musou/status/1405181377012649992



Bonus : la démo est disponible sur l'eShop
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 03:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 06/16/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Encore un portage fait avec le cul pour YS, tout flou, 30fps, de la merde
    hayatevibritania posted the 06/16/2021 at 05:14 PM
    guiguif Attend de voir la version PC, Durante a précisé que même sur cette version, ça sera pas du 60fps constant en ville. Le code de Falcom étant n'importe quoi. Ça m'a rappelé un com d'un développeur qui avait pu voir le code des Ateliers, il était surpris de voir le jeu tourné vu la manière qu'il était codé. Bref, les miracles s'a n'existe pas
    guiguif posted the 06/16/2021 at 05:32 PM
    hayatevibritania Bref, les miracles s'a n'existe pas si sur PS4 Pro et PS5
    yais9999 posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:19 PM
    Ys 9 est a faire absolument !
