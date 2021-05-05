profile
[Switch] Razion EX / Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4952fQLG94&t=1s
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/05/2021 at 07:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    pxl posted the 05/05/2021 at 07:53 PM
    Dire que ça tourne sur Neo Geo à la base !
    Par contre sur la vidéo on voit des gros effets de rémanence du Tir Secondaire et de la récupération des bonus.
    (Cet effet moche n'existe pas sur Neo )
