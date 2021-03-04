profile
[Switch] Fortnite, un patch qui est une bonne résolution...


Avant / Après
Portable : 1000 x 560 / 1170 x 660
Docké : 1390 x 780 / 1560 x 880
cette mise à jour permet d'économiser 140 Mo d'espace de stockage.


https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/gpu-performance-and-resolution-boost-for-fortnite-on-nintendo-switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuzgZJwI_p0
    posted the 04/03/2021 at 02:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/03/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Bien vu pour le jeu de mots !
    obi69 posted the 04/03/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Belle amélioration !
    midomashakil posted the 04/03/2021 at 02:58 PM
    avec la prochaine console nintendo on aura du 300 p
    yobloom posted the 04/03/2021 at 03:14 PM
    C'est exactement pour ce genre d'exemple qu'il faut une Super Nintendo Switch Pro..
    Jouez à du compétitif à du 30 fps avec une image, floue, c'est juste pas sérieux.
    suzukube posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:22 PM
    yobloom Genre y'a des joueurs eSports sur Fortnite Switch, j'ai tellement ri Et pourquoi pas sur Overwatch ?

    Un peu de sérieux voyons, je viens d'écrire cela : https://otakugame.fr/leconomie-autour-de-lesport-en-france-et-dans-le-monde/ .

    Ca se passe sur PC et nulle part d'autre (sauf pour FIFA mais c'est FIFA hein...).
