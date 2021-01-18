« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
"Republique" aussi sur Switch ?



(le jeu est disponible sur PC/PS4)

JeuxActu 17/20 - JVC 15/20 - JVLive 14/20 - Gameblog 7/10

Si vous faites une recherche, il y a une fiche pour le jeu.
https://www.nintendo.com/search/#category=all&page=1&query=republique
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO9luow3sRQ
    posted the 01/18/2021 at 06:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    birmou posted the 01/18/2021 at 06:27 PM
    Mais genre tout les jeux de l'univers sauf Ceno X vont sortir sur Switch :'()
    cyr posted the 01/18/2021 at 06:50 PM
    birmou et avec la Switch pro, on ça bouffer des portages de la PS4/one...

    Y a énormément de jeux que j'ai jamais fait... Ça reste des portages, je découvre certaines pépites.
    Mais bon sur l'eshop c'est un bordel.
    birmou posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:05 PM
    cyr Faut absolument que Nintendo mettent de l'ordre sur leur shop. C'est un bordel monumental
    chiotgamer posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:24 PM
    LA RÉPUBLIQUE, C'EST MOI !!!
    treasurefan posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:35 PM
    cyr birmou Sur l'eShop, même en filtrant par catégorie, on ne trouve pas forcément ce qu'on cherche. C'est effectivement une poubelle le truc et tu as même des jeux pourtant sortis qui sont introuvables même en tapant le nom du jeu.

    Ils devraient faire le menage en virant pas mal de jeux comme ils l'ont fait pour les autres supports.
