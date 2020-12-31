« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
EDGE "354" : Notes + Info : Hollow Knight 2




Si vous voulez des infos sur Hollow Knight : Silksong, c'est en anglais, voici un lien
https://nintendoeverything.com/hollow-knight-silksong-new-details-revealed/
Attention, Il y a du spoil (toujours pas de date de sortie annoncé)

Horace – 8 (indé)
Tenderfoot Tactics – 8 (indé)
Wide Ocean Big Jacket – 8 (indé)
Cyberpunk 2077 – 7
Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity – 7
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim – 7
Alba : A Widelife Adventure – 7 (indé)
Call of the Sea – 6 (indé)
Immortals Fenyx Rising – 6
Empire of Sin – 5
Haven – 4 (indé)


https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/319789-edge-354-silksong/
    posted the 12/31/2020 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kirk posted the 12/31/2020 at 10:17 AM
    Mini HS mais j'ai choppé l'article de SilkSong. Mais je sais pas si j'ai le droit de le poster.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/31/2020 at 10:25 AM
    kirk ça je ne sais pas.
    Est-ce qu'il y a la date de sortie prévue ou pas dans l'article ?
    kirk posted the 12/31/2020 at 10:27 AM
    nicolasgourry Même pas donc osef au final. A part se prendre des spoliers et finir l'article sans avoir de date de sortie à quoi bon. Je ne vais donc pas le lire.
    axlenz posted the 12/31/2020 at 11:07 AM
    nicolasgourry Et si tu mettais " SPOIL " dans l'article puis tu enlèves le spoil dans l'article ? Cette grande bande noires sur un aussi long texte ne donne pas très envie de lire d'autant plus que c'est en anglais
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/31/2020 at 11:10 AM
    axlenz je vais changer ^^
    axlenz posted the 12/31/2020 at 11:11 AM
    nicolasgourry Merci
