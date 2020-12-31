Si vous voulez des infos sur Hollow Knight : Silksong, c'est en anglais, voici un lienAttention, Il y a du spoil (toujours pas de date de sortie annoncé)Horace – 8 (indé)Tenderfoot Tactics – 8 (indé)Wide Ocean Big Jacket – 8 (indé)Cyberpunk 2077 – 7Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity – 713 Sentinels : Aegis Rim – 7Alba : A Widelife Adventure – 7 (indé)Call of the Sea – 6 (indé)Immortals Fenyx Rising – 6Empire of Sin – 5Haven – 4 (indé)