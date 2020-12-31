https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/319789-edge-354-silksong/
Si vous voulez des infos sur Hollow Knight : Silksong, c'est en anglais, voici un lien
https://nintendoeverything.com/hollow-knight-silksong-new-details-revealed/
Attention, Il y a du spoil (toujours pas de date de sortie annoncé)
Horace – 8 (indé)
Tenderfoot Tactics – 8 (indé)
Wide Ocean Big Jacket – 8 (indé)
Cyberpunk 2077 – 7
Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity – 7
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim – 7
Alba : A Widelife Adventure – 7 (indé)
Call of the Sea – 6 (indé)
Immortals Fenyx Rising – 6
Empire of Sin – 5
Haven – 4 (indé)
posted the 12/31/2020 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
Est-ce qu'il y a la date de sortie prévue ou pas dans l'article ?