Le nouveau jeu de Rayark : Binary Gods


Par le développeur de Voez, Deemo et MO : Astray
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2-QsO0RG2A&feature=emb_logo
    hmmbraaaaaaa, hyunckel, beni
    posted the 12/30/2020 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    rbz posted the 12/30/2020 at 10:47 PM
    ils ont kiffé automata, rayark. toujours sympa de voir un nouveau projet, a voir.
    mais le gp fais totalement bullshit dans la vidéo
    edarn posted the 12/30/2020 at 11:09 PM
    rbz
    C'est un concept vidéo.
    Le gameplay montré n'est absolument pas représentatif à ce stade.
    rbz posted the 12/30/2020 at 11:10 PM
    edarn ça se voyait. mise en scène, l'ui et les anim
