profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
173
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4796
visites since opening : 6498790
guiguif > blog
all
Project Eve: Nouvelles images
Nouvelles images/Artworks pour le nouveau jeu du charadesigner des Magna Carta.















    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka, gareauxloups, rendan
    posted the 12/16/2020 at 03:19 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    i8 posted the 12/16/2020 at 03:27 PM
    Ah, tt s'explique.
    ninjah posted the 12/16/2020 at 04:29 PM
    J'attends de voir concrètement à quoi ça va ressembler (pas que sur une vidéo de combat). Car Magna Carta était pas non plus une référence, hormis le chara design que je trouvais sympathique et "badass" mais sans plus. Je passe la main sans être pressé^^
    mwaka971 posted the 12/16/2020 at 08:26 PM
    On est pas prêt d'y jouer à celui-ci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo