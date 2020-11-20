Top 5 / PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – 18,640

Demon’s Souls – 18,607

Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War – 6,05

Godfall – 5,342

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 4,227



PlayStation 5 – 103,901 / PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 14,181 = 118 082 " PS5"

1. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 84,475 / NEW2. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 45,055 / NEW3. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 32,906 / NEW4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32,585 / 5,974,0185. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 31,073 / 270,3476. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 24,115 / 1,807,7237. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and ruin – 22,955 / NEW8. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales – 22,882 / NEW9. [NSW] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 22,813 / NEW12. [NSW] Medabots Classics Plus – 18,492 / NEW13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 18,120 / NEW14. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass – 12,986 / 31,62415. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,390 / 3,261,22516. [NSW] Piofiore: Episodio 1926 – 8,528 / NEW17. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,545 / 1,559,38718. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 6,132 / 379,30320. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,352 / 3,877,26622. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 4,922 / 3,795,70523. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 4,628 / 3,601,53824. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 4,615 / 1,596,02026. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 4,051 / 424,77728. [NSW] Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle – 3,816 / 17,68729. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3,802 / 1,680,70530. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 3,261 / 926,256PS : Aucun jeu XSX/XSS