« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Famitsu software / Top 30 / 9 au 15 Novembre / Top 5 (PS5)
1. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 84,475 / NEW
2. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 45,055 / NEW
3. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 32,906 / NEW
4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32,585 / 5,974,018
5. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 31,073 / 270,347
6. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 24,115 / 1,807,723
7. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and ruin – 22,955 / NEW
8. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales – 22,882 / NEW
9. [NSW] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 22,813 / NEW
10. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 18,640 / NEW
11. [PS5] Demon’s Souls – 18,607 / NEW
12. [NSW] Medabots Classics Plus – 18,492 / NEW
13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 18,120 / NEW
14. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass – 12,986 / 31,624
15. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,390 / 3,261,225
16. [NSW] Piofiore: Episodio 1926 – 8,528 / NEW
17. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,545 / 1,559,387
18. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 6,132 / 379,303
19. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 6,05 / NEW
20. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,352 / 3,877,266
21. [PS5] Godfall – 5,342 / NEW
22. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 4,922 / 3,795,705
23. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 4,628 / 3,601,538
24. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 4,615 / 1,596,020
25. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 4,227 / NEW
26. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 4,051 / 424,777
28. [NSW] Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle – 3,816 / 17,687
29. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3,802 / 1,680,705
30. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 3,261 / 926,256

Top 5 / PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – 18,640
Demon’s Souls – 18,607
Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War – 6,05
Godfall – 5,342
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 4,227

PlayStation 5 – 103,901 / PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 14,181 = 118 082 " PS5"


PS : Aucun jeu XSX/XSS
    sultano posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:19 AM
    Mais non, je viens de voir RingFit plus vendu que BoTW
    wickette posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:26 AM
    Nintendo sont monstrueux n'empêche, Sony leur a déroulé un tapis rouge pour le Japon et ils n'en font qu'une bouchée.
    arrrghl posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:34 AM
    Animal crossing va taper les 6 millions d'ici 1 à 2 semaines !!
    wu posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:35 AM
    Le top 30 c'est pas une domination Switch, mais une domination Nintendo
    edgar posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:54 AM
    Ridicule et surtout incompréhensible le score des jeux PS5, à croire que sur les 118 mille acquéreurs, il n’y en a que 18 mille qui ont acheté un jeu.

    Sinon aussitôt commencé aussitôt fini pour la Series S/X, pas besoin d’expliquer pourquoi n’est-ce pas, et pour la PS5, il faut attendre plusieurs semaines, voire plusieurs mois avant de pouvoir juger sa d’ores et déjà difficile situation au Japon.
