« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Xbox Series X : Bande Annonce de Lancement Officielle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmozVYXTAIg
    mugimeddy, syndrome, megadeth, spartan1985, gankutsuou, ravyxxs
    posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    ratchet posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Elle sort aujourd'hui de quoi ?
    mugimeddy posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:42 PM
    J'aime Netflix
    bigb0ss posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Plutôt classe
    syndrome posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:47 PM
    Cool a crever ce trailer! Il devrait s'en inspirer pour les pubs à la télé

    Ou pour les pubs tout court
    bobobiwan posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:01 PM
    Enorme trailer !

    Est-ce que vous avez remarqué comment à 1:55, la hache de Assassin's Creed vient faire voler en éclats... le "117" de Halo ? (John-117, notre Spartan préféré )

    A mon sens, c'est un p'tit easter egg pour assumer que leur jeu number one du lancement, finalement, c'est bel et bien Assassin's Creed. Et même s'il est multi.

    De toute façon c'est une évidence : sur PS5, le jeu va se faire rouler dessus par Spidey et Demon's Souls. Alors que sur Xbox, on va être très nombreux à prendre la console avec Assassin.
    jeanouillz posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:13 PM
    Il est où Giusnake ? tu as ta xbox SeX ?
    cleptomaniak posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:25 PM
    La console la plus puissante du monde avec le moins d'exclus au monde .........c'est bien triste.hihihi
    ravyxxs posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:41 PM
    C'est beau,mais la tristesse de mettre des jeux tiers en avant pour promouvoir ta console ! Tellement hâte de voir le taf de leur studio,super triste comme lancement.
