« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
articles :
3410
visites since opening :
4609011
nicolasgourry
> blog
Xbox Series X : Bande Annonce de Lancement Officielle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmozVYXTAIg
Likes
Who likes this ?
mugimeddy
,
syndrome
,
megadeth
,
spartan1985
,
gankutsuou
,
ravyxxs
posted the 11/10/2020 at 02:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
ratchet
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 02:40 PM
Elle sort aujourd'hui de quoi ?
mugimeddy
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 02:42 PM
J'aime Netflix
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 02:45 PM
Plutôt classe
syndrome
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 02:47 PM
Cool a crever ce trailer! Il devrait s'en inspirer pour les pubs à la télé
Ou pour les pubs tout court
bobobiwan
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:01 PM
Enorme trailer !
Est-ce que vous avez remarqué comment à 1:55, la hache de Assassin's Creed vient faire voler en éclats... le "117" de Halo ? (John-117, notre Spartan préféré
)
A mon sens, c'est un p'tit easter egg pour assumer que leur jeu number one du lancement, finalement, c'est bel et bien Assassin's Creed. Et même s'il est multi.
De toute façon c'est une évidence : sur PS5, le jeu va se faire rouler dessus par Spidey et Demon's Souls. Alors que sur Xbox, on va être très nombreux à prendre la console avec Assassin.
jeanouillz
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:13 PM
Il est où
Giusnake
?
tu as ta xbox SeX ?
cleptomaniak
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:25 PM
La console la plus puissante du monde avec le moins d'exclus au monde .........c'est bien triste.hihihi
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:41 PM
C'est beau,mais la tristesse de mettre des jeux tiers en avant pour promouvoir ta console ! Tellement hâte de voir le taf de leur studio,super triste comme lancement.
