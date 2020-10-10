profile
Jeux Vidéo
264
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4719
visites since opening : 6323852
guiguif > blog
all
Touhou Luna Nights debarque enfin sur Switch
Apres etre sortie sur PC et Xbox, Touhou Luna Nights, le Metroidvania de Team Ladybug qui taff en ce moment sur le jeu Lodoss, arrivera sur Switch d'ici la fin de l'année.

https://www.gematsu.com/2020/10/touhou-luna-nights-for-switch-launches-in-2020
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    milo42, kujiraldine
    posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    milo42 posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:19 PM
    Je le fais sur One, j'aime bien
    shincloud posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:22 PM
    Mon p'tit coup de coeur de l'année, il est vraiment très bon, j'en veux bien un chaque année des jeux comme ça, pas trop trop long et un bon gameplay
    kwentyn posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:44 PM
    shincloud j'avoue, bonne surprise
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:10 PM
    shincloud j'ai bien fais de t'envoyer la vidéo du jeu du coup

    Je le prendrais sur Switch
    kujiraldine posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Je ne connais pas du tout le jeu mais c'est du pixel art qui me parle grave! Je vais surveiller ça, surtout si ça sort sur switch.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre