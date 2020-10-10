accueil
profile
264
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
172
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
guiguif
articles :
4719
4719
visites since opening :
6323852
6323852
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Touhou Luna Nights debarque enfin sur Switch
Apres etre sortie sur PC et Xbox, Touhou Luna Nights, le Metroidvania de Team Ladybug qui taff en ce moment sur le jeu Lodoss, arrivera sur Switch d'ici la fin de l'année.
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/10/touhou-luna-nights-for-switch-launches-in-2020
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
milo42
,
kujiraldine
posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:16 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
milo42
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 05:19 PM
Je le fais sur One, j'aime bien
shincloud
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 05:22 PM
Mon p'tit coup de coeur de l'année, il est vraiment très bon, j'en veux bien un chaque année des jeux comme ça, pas trop trop long et un bon gameplay
kwentyn
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 05:44 PM
shincloud
j'avoue, bonne surprise
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:10 PM
shincloud
j'ai bien fais de t'envoyer la vidéo du jeu du coup
Je le prendrais sur Switch
kujiraldine
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:49 PM
Je ne connais pas du tout le jeu mais c'est du pixel art qui me parle grave! Je vais surveiller ça, surtout si ça sort sur switch.
aidez nous à traduire
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
