profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4705
visites since opening : 6281909
guiguif > blog
all
Cotton Reboot! Trailer


La celebre serie de Shoot Them Up Cotton revient avec un remake (plutot qu'un reboot) du premier episode.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    plistter, boyd
    posted the 09/25/2020 at 10:48 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    oracle posted the 09/25/2020 at 11:08 AM
    Absolument dégueulasse comment sont affichés les multiplicateurs de points !
    edgar posted the 09/25/2020 at 11:11 AM
    Plus bordélique à l’écran, tu meurs !
    choroq posted the 09/25/2020 at 11:43 AM
    ah oui, c'est gros chiffres taille 56, et en plus il montre tous les boss ou quoi, méchant spoil.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre