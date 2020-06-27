profile
[PS4] ANNO Mutationem: 30 minutes de gameplay pour l'A-RPG Cyberpunk
L'A-RPG cyberpunk en mi-3D / mi-pixelart "ANNO: Mutanionem" du PlayStation China Hero Project se devoile un peu plus via une video de 30minutes.







    posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:04 PM by guiguif
    altendorf posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:06 PM
    Classe !
    idd posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:11 PM
    j'adore !
    vfries posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:12 PM
    Le style est vraiment sympa
    graamm posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:20 PM
    La DA cyberpunk avec les personnages pixelisés me rappelle énormément The Last Night.
