profile
Jeux Vidéo
262
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4621
visites since opening : 6067649
guiguif > blog
all
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 annoncé + Trailer
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 sortira sur PS4, Switch, One et PC

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (20)
    sunnytime posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:41 PM
    Ce doublage des enfers
    zekk posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:45 PM
    sunnytime
    godson posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:46 PM
    Heureusement qu'ils ont pas sortie ce trailer le 1er avril
    zekura posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:47 PM
    sunnytime justement, c'est bien typique des années 80 ^^
    thelastone posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:49 PM
    La voix jpp
    escobar posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:54 PM
    Putain cette voix off bordel
    flom posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Avec une vers boite via limited run j imagine
    zabuza posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Qu est ce que c'est naze...

    Encore une durée de vie artificielle prolongé par le fait d avoir plusieurs perso aux gameplay différents.

    Qu ils reviennent à la base de ce qu il faisait
    megaman posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:07 PM
    day one
    kalas28 posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:12 PM
    immonde au possible et complètement fainéant
    missilegorbatchef posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:25 PM
    ouch..
    kinectical posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:26 PM
    megaman AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA comment j’allais poster en plus que tu achèterais les yeux fermer
    amario posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:29 PM
    Ils pourraient faire un effort sur la pâte graphique sérieux
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:33 PM
    amario même une suite version 16 bits ça serait déjà un bon début.
    jamrock posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:34 PM
    Avec des graphismes 16 bits ça aurait été fabuleux.
    mystic posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:43 PM
    Sur le net on démonte TLOU et ici on vénère. Par contre je trouve les graphismes magnifiques mais personne n'a l'air d'apprécier ici ... A se demander réellement où est le problème ...
    thorim posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:44 PM
    j'aimerai trop un ritual of the night 2
    joker54 posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:56 PM
    mystic Les gens ici ont des goûts de chiottes.
    sunnytime posted the 06/23/2020 at 05:07 PM
    zekura C'est vrai mdrr ca ma fait rappellé la veille époque
    windrunner posted the 06/23/2020 at 05:15 PM
    mystic J'aime beaucoup aussi. Le coté Nes overcloké et affiné c'est vraiment sympa. Mais pour les plus jeunes, c'est trop visiblement ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre