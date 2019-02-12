profile
Little Devil Inside redonne enfin des nouvelles
Apres pret de 2 ans sans nouvelles voici que le compte Youtube de Little Devil Inside balance une nouvelle video de gameplay dans la neige



le trailer de 2017

    posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:34 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:41 AM
    L'ambiance visuel et sonore et le gameplay me font penser à un mélange entre Don't Starve et Breath Of The Wild.
    goldmen33 posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:42 AM
    Bon tant que ça avance... Prochain qui donne des nouvelles The Last Night.
    aym posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:42 AM
    Thanks .
    zabuza posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:44 AM
    goldmen33 non y a wild avant
    diablo posted the 12/02/2019 at 11:48 AM
    Enfait il donne beaucoup de nouvelles suffit de regarder les news sur Kickstarter il y a plusieurs maj par année
