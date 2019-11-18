profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
170
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4537
visites since opening : 5786913
guiguif > blog
all
Babylon’s Fall: des news avant la fin de l'année
Babylon’s Fall de Square-Enix et Platinum Games devrait revenir dans l'actu avant la fin de l'année a annoncé Yosuke Saito dans une interview. La premiere et derniere fois qu'on a entendu parlé du jeu c'etait lors de l'E3 2018.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:03 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    jenicris posted the 11/18/2019 at 11:06 AM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre