name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Crown Trick annoncé sur PS4
En plus d'une sortie PC, Crown Trick du studio chinois Next Studio arrivera sur PS4.
Il s'agit un rogue-like procédural avec un gameplay "case par case" proche d'un Shiren/Chocobo Dungeon
posted the 08/02/2019 at 10:03 AM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
anakaris
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 10:06 AM
Moué, ça me met pas la Trick, à moi.
kalas28
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 10:24 AM
ça à le mérite de ne plus être de la 8bit mais par contre qu'est ce que ça semble à chier
randyofmana
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 11:05 AM
Visuellement c'est sympa, quoique bien terne.
Le genre "Fushigi na Dungeon" est toujours populaire au Japon (et probablement en Chine, du coup), beaucoup moins en Europe où il est vu comme austère. Et j'ai pas l'impression que ce CrownTrick fasse grand chose pour renouveler la recette :/
