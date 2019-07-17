profile
Phantom Gear: Un nouveau jeu Megadrive qui a de la gueule


Phantom Gear est un jeu d'action/pltes-formes de Bits Rule Games sur Kickstarter et prevu sur Megadrive. Une demo est disponible sur le kickstarter et jouable via emulateur ou flash cart.

Kickstarters: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/megacatstudios/phantom-gear-for-the-sega-genesis-mega-drive

    posted the 07/17/2019 at 10:19 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 07/17/2019 at 10:21 AM
    Bien mais la camera est trop proche je trouve.
    kalas28 posted the 07/17/2019 at 10:23 AM
    à part le perso le reste est indigne d'une megadrive....
    hatefield posted the 07/17/2019 at 10:34 AM
    Mouais c'est limite de la Master System.
