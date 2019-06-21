« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Caladrius Blaze aussi sur Switch


Développeur : Moss
Date de sortie : 18 Juillet 2019 (Japon)
-Il sortira en dématérialisé et en version boite-
Jeu disponible sur X360/PS3/PS4/PC/Arcade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVwoX-gw1Z8
    posted the 06/21/2019 at 05:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    jenicris posted the 06/21/2019 at 05:21 PM
    Excellent jeu.
    guiguif posted the 06/21/2019 at 05:28 PM
    ça fait des mois que c'est annoncé.
    Shoot sympa mais pas marquant pour ma part (en plus d'etre assez vilain et bourré d'aliasing meme sur PS4)
    tenebrae posted the 06/21/2019 at 05:33 PM
    Préco avec le steelbook.
