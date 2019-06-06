profile
Ary and the Secret of Seasons Trailer E3 2019
Jeu d'Action/Aventure prevu pour debut 2020 sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC

    posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    micablo posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:39 PM
    ça manque encore de polish niveau physique et rendu des combats mais pourquoi pas. Faut voir le prix.
    edgar posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:51 PM
    Sympa.
    kuroni posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:59 PM
    Pas mal.
