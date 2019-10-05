« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/Switch] Dusk Driver sortira mondialement






Éditeur : JFi Games
Développeur : JERA Game Studio
Genre : Action/RPG
Disponible sur PC (Accès anticipé)
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Automne 2019
Moteur du jeu : Unreal Engine

L'action se situe à Ximending (Taiwan).
Vous incarnes une lycéenne, Yang Yumo, luttant contre les invasions de démons avec des gardiens à ses côtés.


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbSRzMlzWx8
    posted the 05/10/2019 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    e3ologue posted the 05/10/2019 at 10:12 AM
    Ça à l'air sympa, mais mou. Sans compter l'annonce de Persona 5S qui lui fait concurrence.
