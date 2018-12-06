profile
Sable: Trailer du jeu "Moebius-like"
Aperçu rapidement a la conf MS, Sable qui tire sans aucun doute son inspiration des oeuvres de Jean Giraud est revenu dans un trailer durant la conf PC

    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:15 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    celesnot posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:20 AM
    Wow du lourd la DA, day one si le gameplay est aussi au rendez-vous.
    lt93 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM
    Sable & Noita ont retenu mon attention pendant le PC gaming show.
    J'ai bien aimé le nouveau moteur de Walking Dead saison 4 aussi (UE4 ?)
    wilhelm posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:37 AM
    Vendu sur la DA.
    Pas de date de sortie par contre...
    famimax posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:56 AM
    Ah on l'avais vu à la conf MS ? J'avais même pas fait gaffe ?
    Sinon j'ai adoré la DA aussi !
