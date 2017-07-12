home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
231
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
altan
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
mickele
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
89
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
kyojoueur
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
gamekyo
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1882
visites since opening :
2210995
nicolasgourry
> blog
Outlast 1 et 2 arrive sur Switch
Date de sortie : Début 2018
Outlast 1
et
Outlast 2
https://twitter.com/TheRedBarrels/status/938838477088657408
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:07 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
19
)
raeglin
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:08 PM
Intéressant
kidicarus
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:12 PM
Jamais fait, vu que c'est un survivant horror je vais le garder dans le coin de ma tête.
alozius
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:12 PM
La Switch est en train d'exploser littéralement! On retrouve tous les jeux PS4ONE en mode portable + toutes les exclus. Vraiment j'y croyais pas trop au début, malgré mon achat day one, mais là Nintendo font plaisir!
ootaniisensei
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:13 PM
Shincloud
mikaou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:13 PM
Fini de se chier dessus, on jouera sur les wc directement
birmou
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:15 PM
mikaou
jesuisunefleur
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:16 PM
mikaou
edgar
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:17 PM
mikaou
gamergunz
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:18 PM
très bonne nouvelle !
raioh
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:18 PM
Je voulais faire une vanne, mais je vais pas pouvoir faire mieux que
Mikaou
, gg.
narukamisan
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:34 PM
kidicarus
flippant, traumatisant, j'ai jamais osé finir le jeux
foxty
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:40 PM
Génial en plus d'être très sombre il sera tout flou ça fera encore plus flipper
hayatevibritania
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:43 PM
mikaou
Parfait pour moi
je pourrai enfin le finir
plolely
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:43 PM
Le premier était sympathique, mais recyclait trop souvent ses mécanismes liés à la peur. Au final, quand on avait compris comment ça fonctionnait, le jeu ne faisais plus réellement. C'est un peu le problème des titres horrifiques de ces dernières années, ça joue trop sur les mêmes structures de gameplay et d'exploration en plus de ne faire que du jumpscare à outrance. Les jeux comme Amnesia ou Silent Hill, qui étaient beaucoup plus subjectifs dans l'approche me manquent beaucoup.
Sinon pour Outlast 2, je n'ai pas eu l'occasion de le faire, donc je ne le jugerai pas, et je vais en profiter pour le prendre sur Switch du coup.
Bon par contre, il est temps pour Capcom et Bethesda de sortir RE7 et The Evil 2 sur Switch maintenant
kabuki
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 07:51 PM
Le premier etait un sacré jeu, tres flipoant au debut, puis on s'y fait a l'asile. Pas fait le 2 mais bientot
raeglin
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 08:02 PM
Plolely
Le meilleur sur cet gen reste pour moi Alien Isolation, putain ce que j'ai pu me chier dessus sur ce jeu.
Pas encore fait le dernier bébé de Mikami par contre, on va me l'offrir à Noël
kidicarus
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 08:06 PM
narukamisan
petite nature.
darksly
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 08:17 PM
En boite je prends direct !
chronokami
posted
the 12/07/2017 at 09:15 PM
shincloud
pour toi direct !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Sinon pour Outlast 2, je n'ai pas eu l'occasion de le faire, donc je ne le jugerai pas, et je vais en profiter pour le prendre sur Switch du coup.
Bon par contre, il est temps pour Capcom et Bethesda de sortir RE7 et The Evil 2 sur Switch maintenant
Le meilleur sur cet gen reste pour moi Alien Isolation, putain ce que j'ai pu me chier dessus sur ce jeu.
Pas encore fait le dernier bébé de Mikami par contre, on va me l'offrir à Noël