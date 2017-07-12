« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
231
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
89
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1882
visites since opening : 2210995
nicolasgourry > blog
Outlast 1 et 2 arrive sur Switch


Date de sortie : Début 2018

Outlast 1 et Outlast 2


https://twitter.com/TheRedBarrels/status/938838477088657408
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (19)
    raeglin posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:08 PM
    Intéressant
    kidicarus posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:12 PM
    Jamais fait, vu que c'est un survivant horror je vais le garder dans le coin de ma tête.
    alozius posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:12 PM
    La Switch est en train d'exploser littéralement! On retrouve tous les jeux PS4ONE en mode portable + toutes les exclus. Vraiment j'y croyais pas trop au début, malgré mon achat day one, mais là Nintendo font plaisir!
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Shincloud
    mikaou posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Fini de se chier dessus, on jouera sur les wc directement
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:15 PM
    mikaou
    jesuisunefleur posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:16 PM
    mikaou
    edgar posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:17 PM
    mikaou
    gamergunz posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:18 PM
    très bonne nouvelle !
    raioh posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:18 PM
    Je voulais faire une vanne, mais je vais pas pouvoir faire mieux que Mikaou, gg.
    narukamisan posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:34 PM
    kidicarus flippant, traumatisant, j'ai jamais osé finir le jeux
    foxty posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:40 PM
    Génial en plus d'être très sombre il sera tout flou ça fera encore plus flipper
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:43 PM
    mikaou Parfait pour moi je pourrai enfin le finir
    plolely posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Le premier était sympathique, mais recyclait trop souvent ses mécanismes liés à la peur. Au final, quand on avait compris comment ça fonctionnait, le jeu ne faisais plus réellement. C'est un peu le problème des titres horrifiques de ces dernières années, ça joue trop sur les mêmes structures de gameplay et d'exploration en plus de ne faire que du jumpscare à outrance. Les jeux comme Amnesia ou Silent Hill, qui étaient beaucoup plus subjectifs dans l'approche me manquent beaucoup.

    Sinon pour Outlast 2, je n'ai pas eu l'occasion de le faire, donc je ne le jugerai pas, et je vais en profiter pour le prendre sur Switch du coup.

    Bon par contre, il est temps pour Capcom et Bethesda de sortir RE7 et The Evil 2 sur Switch maintenant
    kabuki posted the 12/07/2017 at 07:51 PM
    Le premier etait un sacré jeu, tres flipoant au debut, puis on s'y fait a l'asile. Pas fait le 2 mais bientot
    raeglin posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:02 PM
    Plolely

    Le meilleur sur cet gen reste pour moi Alien Isolation, putain ce que j'ai pu me chier dessus sur ce jeu.

    Pas encore fait le dernier bébé de Mikami par contre, on va me l'offrir à Noël
    kidicarus posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:06 PM
    narukamisan petite nature.
    darksly posted the 12/07/2017 at 08:17 PM
    En boite je prends direct !
    chronokami posted the 12/07/2017 at 09:15 PM
    shincloud pour toi direct !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre