Game Awards 2021 : et les nominés sont...

Après l'annonce des « 40 à 50 jeux » à montrer durant les Game Awards, et dont Geoff ne s'empêchera pas d'en dévoiler les indices dans les jours à venir, viens l'heure de l'autre gros morceau du show qui aura lieu dans la nuit du 9 au 10 décembre : les récompenses, et donc pour l'heure les nominés avec possibilité d'aller voter de suite à cette adresse
.
On vous épargne certaines catégories pour indiquer l'essentiel.
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange : True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
MEILLEURE OST
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
MEILLEURS BRUITAGES
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION/AVENTURE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
MEILLEUR RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
MEILLEUR JEU DE BASTON
- Demon Slayer
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood : Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl
- Virtua Fighter V Final Showdown
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare : Get It Together
MEILLEURE SIMULATION & STR
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
MEILLEUR JEU MULTI
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
MEILLEUR SUIVI
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- COD Warzone
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU DE 2022
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
C'est là que tu sens toute la différence de potentielle entre 2021 et 2022
Sinon GDLG est aussi présent
Allez It Takes Two
(en zappant le osef)
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Picross
- C'était une année bof
MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN
- Deathloop
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
MEILLEURE OST
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
MEILLEURS BRUITAGES
- Forza Horizon 5
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION/AVENTURE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
MEILLEUR RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
MEILLEUR JEU DE BASTON
- Virtua Fighter V Final Showdown
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
MEILLEURE SIMULATION & STR
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- Forza Horizon 5
MEILLEUR JEU MULTI
- Back 4 Blood
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU DE 2022
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
La différence entre les jeux de cette année et ceux de l'année pro n'empêche, c'était une bonne année mais pas folle en soit.
Et puis honnêtement je me suis emmerdé sur Ratchet PS5: zéro challenge que ce soit le tir ou la plateforme. Heureusement c'était un bundle.
Bref je suis blasé par ces choix ridicules.
un des jeux pourrait sauter au profit de sea of thieves..
Comme tu dis souvent
Negan publié le 12/11/2021 à 10:54
Arrête de ragé un peu et ferme la
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- It Takes Two
MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN
- Deathloop
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Deathloop
MEILLEURE OST
- NieR Replicant
MEILLEURS BRUITAGES
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION/AVENTURE
- Resident Evil Village
MEILLEUR RPG
- Shin Megami Tensei V
MEILLEUR JEU DE BASTON
- Guilty Gear Strive
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
MEILLEURE SIMULATION & STR
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- Forza Horizon 5
MEILLEUR JEU MULTI
- It Takes Two
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU DE 2022
- God of War Ragnarok
et je dis ca en ayant été le plus gros hater du site vis a vis de ce jeu a son lancement
