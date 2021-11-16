Game Awards 2021 : et les nominés sont...

Après l'annonce des « 40 à 50 jeux » à montrer durant les Game Awards, et dont Geoff ne s'empêchera pas d'en dévoiler les indices dans les jours à venir, viens l'heure de l'autre gros morceau du show qui aura lieu dans la nuit du 9 au 10 décembre : les récompenses, et donc pour l'heure les nominés avec possibilité d'aller voter de suiteOn vous épargne certaines catégories pour indiquer l'essentiel.- Deathloop- It Takes Two- Metroid Dread- Psychonauts 2- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart- Resident Evil Village- Deathloop- It Takes Two- Returnal- Psychonauts 2- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart- The Artful Escape- Deathloop- Kena : Bridge of Spirits- Psychonauts 2- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart- Deathloop- It Takes Two- Life is Strange : True Colors- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- Psychonauts 2- The Artful Escape- Cyberpunk 2077- Deathloop- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- NieR Replicant- Deathloop- Forza Horizon 5- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart- Resident Evil Village- Returnal- Back 4 Blood- Chivalry 2- Deathloop- Far Cry 6- Returnal- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- Metroid Dread- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart- Resident Evil Village- Psychonauts 2- Cyberpunk 2077- Monster Hunter Rise- Scarlet Nexus- Shin Megami Tensei V- Tales of Arise- Demon Slayer- Guilty Gear Strive- Melty Blood : Type Lumina- Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl- Virtua Fighter V Final Showdown- It Takes Two- Mario Party Superstars- New Pokémon Snap- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury- WarioWare : Get It Together- Age of Empires IV- Evil Genius 2- Humankind- Inscryption- Microsoft Flight Simulator- F1 2021- FIFA 22- Forza Horizon 5- Riders Republic- Hot Wheels Unleashed- Back 4 Blood- Knockout City- It Takes Two- Monster Hunter Rise- New World- Valheim- 12 Minutes- Death's Door- Kena : Bridge of Spirits- Inscryption- Loop Hero- Apex Legends- Final Fantasy XIV- Fortnite- Genshin Impact- COD Warzone- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2- Starfield