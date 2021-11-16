recherche
Game Awards 2021 : et les nominés sont...
Après l'annonce des « 40 à 50 jeux » à montrer durant les Game Awards, et dont Geoff ne s'empêchera pas d'en dévoiler les indices dans les jours à venir, viens l'heure de l'autre gros morceau du show qui aura lieu dans la nuit du 9 au 10 décembre : les récompenses, et donc pour l'heure les nominés avec possibilité d'aller voter de suite à cette adresse.

On vous épargne certaines catégories pour indiquer l'essentiel.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village

MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange : True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2

MEILLEURE OST
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant

MEILLEURS BRUITAGES
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal

MEILLEUR JEU ACTION
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal

MEILLEUR JEU ACTION/AVENTURE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2

MEILLEUR RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise

MEILLEUR JEU DE BASTON
- Demon Slayer
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood : Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl
- Virtua Fighter V Final Showdown

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare : Get It Together

MEILLEURE SIMULATION & STR
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
- Hot Wheels Unleashed

MEILLEUR JEU MULTI
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero

MEILLEUR SUIVI
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- COD Warzone

JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU DE 2022
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:01
commentaires (20)
shanks publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:02
C'est là que tu sens toute la différence de potentielle entre 2021 et 2022
matarise publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:04
GOTY = Psychonauts 2 même si j'aurais dit forza mais bon un jeux de voiture et interdit tout comme des jeux de stratégie interdit dans la catégorie goty.
negan publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:06
Si il y a une cohérence RAC aura rien car il ne mérite rien .

Sinon GDLG est aussi présent
shinz0 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:08
Je me suis posé la question : est-ce qu'un jeu de course peut être Jeu de l'année, on a la réponse, Forza Horizon 5 même pas dans les 6

Allez It Takes Two
shanks publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:10
Du coup j'y vais
(en zappant le osef)

romgamer6859 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:12
Je vois aucun jeu de l'année de mon côté, j'ai aimé rachet et psychonauts mais de là à qualifier l'un d'eux de goty...(forza mais impossible donc).
La différence entre les jeux de cette année et ceux de l'année pro n'empêche, c'était une bonne année mais pas folle en soit.
jackiechan publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:15
Pour ma part le jeu de l’année c’est Metroid Dread
texas02 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:16
shinz0 mais quel foutage de gueule. FH5 est objectivement l'un des meilleurs jeux de l'année. Je suis pas fan de la licence qui commence à s'essoufller en tant qu'habitué mais ne pas l'inclure?!!!!
Et puis honnêtement je me suis emmerdé sur Ratchet PS5: zéro challenge que ce soit le tir ou la plateforme. Heureusement c'était un bundle.
Bref je suis blasé par ces choix ridicules.
raioh publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:17
Pire année du JV
bliss02 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:22
Une belle année merdique chez les trois constructeurs et chez les tiers
lion93 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:23
raioh faut pas abuser y'a eu des très bons jeux. Par contre l'année de death stranding c'était pire ( déjà que death stranding c'était nul sur 20)
skuldleif publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:26
meilleur suivi je suis a peu pres sur que
un des jeux pourrait sauter au profit de sea of thieves..
serve publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:27
negan

Comme tu dis souvent

Negan publié le 12/11/2021 à 10:54
Arrête de ragé un peu et ferme la
lion93 publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:27
skuldleif x) ça sera comme d'hab fornite ou Apex.
frz publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:29
Les mecs ils ont vraiment fait les fonds de tiroir pour trouver des jeux à mettre dans la catégorie jeu de l'année. Alors que Forza 5 aurait mérité d'y être.
fan2jeux publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:31
skuldleif publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:36
lion93 non mais il est meme pas nominé je parle des nomination moi ,ils auraient pu faire une place pour SOT
et je dis ca en ayant été le plus gros hater du site vis a vis de ce jeu a son lancement
walterwhite publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:36
Pas de Returnal ? Ratchet ?

Une grosse blague sérieux cette année :lol;
ioop publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:41
dalbog publié le 16/11/2021 à 18:43
Une année moyenne et assez oubliable
