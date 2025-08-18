accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Encore un peu de PSVR2
Le 24 Juin j'ai fait un article avec comme titre
Le PSVR2 reprend des couleurs en ce mois de Juin 2025 !
, voici que d'autres titres ont été annoncé.
Date de sortie : Lancement
Date : 18 Aout 2025
Date de sortie : 2025
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nouveau Trailer
Date de sortie : 2025
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/12/2025 at 04:25 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
0
)
