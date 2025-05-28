profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Evenement] AG French Direct / 28.05.2025 / Trailer


RDV le 28 mai 2025 à 18H, heure de Paris, pour une nouvelle conférence de l'AG French Direct avec +40 jeux dévoilés, 12 annonces en exclusivité mondiale, des trailers et plus de 25 démos jouables.

Hibernian Workshop (Astral Ascent) dévoilera son nouveau jeu.
Les premières images de gameplay de YTASH – A Nocturnal Poem.
Une nouvelle bande-annonce pour ENDLESS Legend 2 .


ActuGaming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj4zegt8E6M
