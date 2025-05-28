profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5659
visites since opening : 9315630
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Evenement] AG French Direct / 28.05.2025


L'AG French Direct revient le Mercredi 28 mai prochain avec une lineup pépite de plus de 40 jeux indépendants français et francophones !
X
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73
    posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    tripy73 posted the 05/09/2025 at 09:11 PM
    Yes merci pour l'information, toujours sympa ce genre de petite conférence numérique pour mettre en avant les productions des studios indépendants français/francophones. D'ailleurs je savais pas que le jeu d'avion en papier était fait par un studio FR et j'ai beaucoup aimé la démo de Cairn, je pense que je le prendrai.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo