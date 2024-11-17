profile
Project TH : le plagiat coréen de Splinter Cell


Tout est dans le titre,
à quand un nouveau Splinter Cell ! Blacklist était excellent.
    posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:04 PM by malcomz
    comments (16)
    wickette posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:13 PM
    Inspiration =/= plagiat.
    keiku posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:14 PM
    Splinter cell étant lui même un plagiat de métal gear solid
    malcomz posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:16 PM
    keiku

    Alors pour le coup absolument pas, il s'agit du même style de jeu (infiltration) mais pour le reste c'est très différent
    dalbog posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:17 PM
    malcomz

    Il troll, ce n'est pas possible autrement.
    amario posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:24 PM
    La vision nocturne n'est pas un plagia
    yanssou posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:25 PM
    keiku malcomz L’équipe d'Ubisoft a pris des notes pendant l'e3 2002 sur Metal gear solid
    adamjensen posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:27 PM
    Perso, je l'ai toujours dit :
    Metal Gear c'est le Scénar, Splinter Cell c'est le Gameplay.

    En tout cas, ce Project TH m'intéresse.
    shambala93 posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:37 PM
    keiku
    Non aucun rapport… sinon on peut dire que Mario Kart a copier sur Turbo Racing ?
    keiku posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:40 PM
    malcomz bah c'est pareil ici...
    gasmok2 posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:45 PM
    keiku
    PES avait totalement plagié Fifa
    ducknsexe posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:46 PM
    Bah puisque ubisoft se fou de Splinter Cell, et bien voilà son remplaçant
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:49 PM
    Oukilé le plagiat ? Même l'inspiration je vois pas trop.

    En tout cas il me botte bien.
    vyse posted the 11/17/2024 at 08:04 PM
    Faut que l'IA évolue..c pas possible de faire encore les bouteilles de verre a la con et le mec y va tout seul sans couverture..
    nigel posted the 11/17/2024 at 08:17 PM
    vyse Et comment tu t'infiltre si y a 4 gardes qui débarquent au moindre bruit?
    vyse posted the 11/17/2024 at 08:50 PM
    nigel tu ne la lances pas tout simplement ; c'est pour ça que l'Open World de kojima permettait d'offrir des dizaines d'approche différentes qui enfin me motivait a faire autre chose que cette mécanique usée de lancer un leurre a la con pour mongoliser l'iA
    leondeuxgrelle posted the 11/17/2024 at 10:43 PM
    Dans le Game Pass dès son lancement.
