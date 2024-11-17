accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
malcomz
> blog
Project TH : le plagiat coréen de Splinter Cell
Tout est dans le titre,
à quand un nouveau Splinter Cell ! Blacklist était excellent.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
legato
,
adamjensen
posted the 11/17/2024 at 07:04 PM by malcomz
malcomz
comments (16)
16
)
wickette
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:13 PM
Inspiration =/= plagiat.
keiku
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:14 PM
Splinter cell étant lui même un plagiat de métal gear solid
malcomz
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:16 PM
keiku
Alors pour le coup absolument pas, il s'agit du même style de jeu (infiltration) mais pour le reste c'est très différent
dalbog
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:17 PM
malcomz
Il troll, ce n'est pas possible autrement.
amario
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:24 PM
La vision nocturne n'est pas un plagia
yanssou
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:25 PM
keiku
malcomz
L’équipe d'Ubisoft a pris des notes pendant l'e3 2002 sur Metal gear solid
adamjensen
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:27 PM
Perso, je l'ai toujours dit :
Metal Gear c'est le Scénar, Splinter Cell c'est le Gameplay.
En tout cas, ce Project TH m'intéresse.
shambala93
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:37 PM
keiku
Non aucun rapport… sinon on peut dire que Mario Kart a copier sur Turbo Racing ?
keiku
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:40 PM
malcomz
bah c'est pareil ici...
gasmok2
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:45 PM
keiku
PES avait totalement plagié Fifa
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:46 PM
Bah puisque ubisoft se fou de Splinter Cell, et bien voilà son remplaçant
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 07:49 PM
Oukilé le plagiat ? Même l'inspiration je vois pas trop.
En tout cas il me botte bien.
vyse
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 08:04 PM
Faut que l'IA évolue..c pas possible de faire encore les bouteilles de verre a la con et le mec y va tout seul sans couverture..
nigel
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 08:17 PM
vyse
Et comment tu t'infiltre si y a 4 gardes qui débarquent au moindre bruit?
vyse
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 08:50 PM
nigel
tu ne la lances pas tout simplement ; c'est pour ça que l'Open World de kojima permettait d'offrir des dizaines d'approche différentes qui enfin me motivait a faire autre chose que cette mécanique usée de lancer un leurre a la con pour mongoliser l'iA
leondeuxgrelle
posted
the 11/17/2024 at 10:43 PM
Dans le Game Pass dès son lancement.
