1. [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 – 23,051 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,811 / 6,005,594
3. [PS5] Astro Bot – 6,967 / 28,521
4. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,258 / 1,428,479
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,203 / 7,914,922
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,960 / 3,637,144
7. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 4,430 / 292,389
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,156 / 3,631,813
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,494 / 5,587,522
10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 3,758 / 5,415,264
Switch OLED – 35,044
Switch Lite – 12,514
PS5 – 7,186
Switch – 4,797
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,571
Xbox Series S – 311
Xbox Series X – 288
PS4 – 37
52 355 Switch / 8 757 PS5 / 599 XSXIS
Depuis que la PS5 a augmenté sont prix : 11 007
10 095
8 757
Semaine prochaine :
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) / The Legend of Heroes : Kai no Kiseki (PS5/PS4)