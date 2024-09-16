2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,811 / 6,005,5943. [PS5] Astro Bot – 6,967 / 28,5214. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,258 / 1,428,4795. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,203 / 7,914,9226. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,960 / 3,637,1447. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 4,430 / 292,3898. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,156 / 3,631,8139. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,494 / 5,587,52210. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 3,758 / 5,415,264Switch OLED – 35,044Switch Lite – 12,514PS5 – 7,186Switch – 4,797PS5 Digital Edition – 1,571Xbox Series S – 311Xbox Series X – 288PS4 – 3752 355 Switch / 8 757 PS5 / 599 XSXISDepuis que la PS5 a augmenté sont prix : 11 00710 0958 757Semaine prochaine :The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) / The Legend of Heroes : Kai no Kiseki (PS5/PS4)