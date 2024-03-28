profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1057
visites since opening : 2224037
sora78 > blog
all
Persona 5 The Phantom X : Opening 'Ambitions & Visions'
Jeux Multiplateformes




    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    nikolastation
    posted the 03/28/2024 at 07:18 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    weslloyd1 posted the 03/28/2024 at 07:19 PM
    il a quand même l'air cool. Mais on attend P6 !!
    bliss02 posted the 03/28/2024 at 07:37 PM
    Il a été annoncé quand celui-ci ? Je viens tout juste de commencer Royal
    killia posted the 03/28/2024 at 07:42 PM
    bliss02 c’est un spin off sur mobile qui a été annoncé y a plus d’un an.

    Il n’est pas encore arrivé chez nous.
    akinen posted the 03/28/2024 at 08:04 PM
    Persona 5: The Animation
    Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
    Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth
    Persona 5 Strikers
    Persona 5 Tactic

    Et celui-ci.

    Ça a l’air infernal mais à coté de pokemon ou dbz, c’est que dalle
    rbz posted the 03/28/2024 at 08:08 PM
    c'est propre
    après pour le jeu,de ce qu'on a vu artistiquement c'est fadasse
    tu sens que y'a personne de la team persona derrière le produit, ça fais produit de wish même si c'est propre coté rendu.
    bliss02 posted the 03/28/2024 at 08:11 PM
    killia aaah ok merci pour l’info.
    rendan posted the 03/28/2024 at 10:48 PM
    Il a l'air super ce jeu d'après les retours
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo