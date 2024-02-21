profile
Hi-Fi Rush lui aussi en boite sur PS5


https://bethesda.net/en/article/4EFSSM7yky5YtXxLybpv9k/hi-fi-rush-comes-to-playstation-5-on-march-19

HEY REMEDY ? C EST QUOI CA HEIN? C EST QUOI ? dites rien les autres.
    posted the 02/21/2024 at 06:46 PM by deathegg
    comments (8)
    maxx posted the 02/21/2024 at 06:47 PM
    Oh je risque de craquer même si déjà fait sur PC...
    fan2jeux posted the 02/21/2024 at 06:49 PM
    C est bon pour moi
    kujotaro posted the 02/21/2024 at 06:51 PM
    Ça c'est une bonne nouvelle.
    sora78 posted the 02/21/2024 at 06:58 PM
    C'est pas la faute de Remedy, je suis sur qu'ils auraient aimé vouloir sortir leur jeu en boite, c'est de vieux de la vieille ce studio en plus.

    C'est surtout Epic Games quoi qui n'a rien à y gagner ^^'
    kratoszeus posted the 02/21/2024 at 07:01 PM
    Un jeu prévu sur ps5 avant le rachat et qui arrive sur ps5
    terminagore posted the 02/21/2024 at 07:25 PM
    Alors ça j'aurais pas cru. Very good new !

    Par contre, c'est uniquement du Limited Run Games?
    tripy73 posted the 02/21/2024 at 07:28 PM
    deathegg : comme le dit sora78 Remedy n'a rien à voir avec l'absence de version physique, c'est l'éditeur du jeu Epic Games qui en est’responsable’de ce choix merdique.
    guiguif posted the 02/21/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Nice
