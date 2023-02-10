1. [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 85,639 / NEW

2. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 30,267 / NEW

3. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 20,407 / NEW

4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 15,748 / 898,284

5. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 11,740 / NEW

6. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 8,554 / NEW

7. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 8,029 / NEW

8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,491 / 5,508,702

9. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 6,571 / 5,151,441

10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 – 6,004 / 22,489



Switch OLED – 100,019

PS5 – 31,995

Switch – 5,137

Switch Lite – 5,083

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,759

PS4 – 1,020

Xbox Series X – 571

Xbox Series S – 424

New 2DS LL – 21



110 239 Switch / 33 754 PS5 / 941 XSXIS