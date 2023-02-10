1. [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 85,639 / NEW
2. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 30,267 / NEW
3. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 20,407 / NEW
4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 15,748 / 898,284
5. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 11,740 / NEW
6. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 8,554 / NEW
7. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 8,029 / NEW
8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,491 / 5,508,702
9. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 6,571 / 5,151,441
10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 – 6,004 / 22,489
Switch OLED – 100,019
PS5 – 31,995
Switch – 5,137
Switch Lite – 5,083
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,759
PS4 – 1,020
Xbox Series X – 571
Xbox Series S – 424
New 2DS LL – 21
110 239 Switch / 33 754 PS5 / 941 XSXIS
