Pourquoi Plouf ne joue (presque) plus sur PC
    posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:40 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (5)
    colt posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:48 PM
    LOL moi c'est l'inverse je lache plus mon PC j'ai rallumé ma PS5 uniquement pour FF16 et là elle repart dans un sommeil profond
    lalisa posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:58 PM
    Idem je lâche plus mon PC alors que j'ai des consoles a côté que 'jutilsie 1 fois par mois c'est tout.
    gat posted the 09/15/2023 at 02:02 PM
    C’est si difficile à admettre que certaines personnes n’ont pas forcément la même utilité de certaines plateformes que d’autres ? Pourquoi toujours vouloir descendre l’autre juste parce qu’il ne partage pas le même point de vue que toi ? A part avoir un certain mal être, une vie de chiotte et j’en passe, je pige pas le projet putain
    ippoyabuki posted the 09/15/2023 at 02:06 PM
    C'st qui plouf ? On s'en tape de sa vie non ?
    marchale posted the 09/15/2023 at 02:12 PM
    De même je ne lâche plus mon pc , même ff16 que je veux faire j'attends la version pc . Marre des compromis console mais ma ps5 sert toujours our ma femme qui joue au sims dessus
