name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles : 4641
visites since opening : 6897418
Nintendo Direct / 8.02.2023 / du coté Japonais

Exclusivité Switch

Retour de la licence de Konami.

Exclusivité Switch

Par les créateurs de la licence : Boku no Natsuyasumi

PC/PS5/PS4/Switch

Remake de The Alchemist of Salburg
    posted the 02/09/2023 at 08:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    ducknsexe posted the 02/09/2023 at 08:53 AM
    Très intrigué par Boku no Natsuyasumi, ça l'air simpliste mais fun a joué.
