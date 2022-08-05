C'est sur une période de 2 semaines
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 304,588 (New)
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 77,330 (695,811)
[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 61,209 (153,933)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41,802 (4,621,427)
[PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 26,444 (80,983)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 22,952 (2,635,396)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 20,417 (4,873,950)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,309 (3,144,888 )
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 16,686 (959,773)
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 15,235 (2,243,757)
Switch OLED Model – 101,489 (1,721,151)
Switch – 53,092 (18,268,375)
PlayStation 5 – 46,415 (1,382,888 )
Switch Lite – 22,011 (4,710,282)
Xbox Series S – 10,610 (99,288 )
Xbox Series X – 3,508 (99,364)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,383 (235,257)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 452 (1,185,724)
PlayStation 4 – 81 (7,819,526)
176 592 Switch / 49 798 PS5 / 14 118 XSXIS
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/05/famitsu-sales-4-25-22-5-8-22