Forged In Shadow Torch prochainement sur Switch ?


D'après Taiwan
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/03/fist-forged-in-shadow-torch-rated-for-switch-in-taiwan
    gareauxloups
    posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    cliana posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:40 AM
    Je veux le retour d'un Jazz Jackrabbit
    coldy posted the 03/14/2022 at 09:57 AM
    cliana Juste je regardais ce jeu hier, je trouvais plus le nom de ce jeu bien fun que j’avais pas expérimenté sur pc — Jazz Jackrabbit 2 (il est en abondonware)
    alucardk posted the 03/14/2022 at 10:04 AM
    Je suis surpris par cette switch, elle bouffe n'importe quel jeu, c'est impressionnant.
