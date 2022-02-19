¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Elden Ring
17
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Elden Ring : Le nouveau trailer OVERVIEW


Le jeu s'annonce dantesque ! Un trailer qui présente en profondeur le jeu, qui sort vendredi prochain pour rappel !
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    skuldleif, yukilin
    posted the 02/19/2022 at 09:03 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    altendorf posted the 02/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
    J'aurais même pas le temps de le faire ^^ Je suis encore dans la fin de mon run pour le platine de Yakuza 7
    rbz posted the 02/19/2022 at 09:21 PM
    ca vaut quoi sur play4 ? je me tâte a le prendre sur pc celui-la.
    yukilin posted the 02/19/2022 at 09:34 PM
    Il a l'air très bon
    suzukube posted the 02/19/2022 at 10:00 PM
    rbz
    PS4: 1080p 30fps
    PS4 Pro: 1800p ~35fps
    PS5: 2160p ~45fps / dynamic 2160p (common 1620p) ~60fps

    yukilin J'suis pas très Dark Souls mais le monde ouvert me plait beaucoup !
