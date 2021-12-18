profile
Jeux Vidéo
Remnant : From the Ashes aussi sur Switch ?


Le jeu est déjà disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne
Il est prévu aussi sur Switch d'après ESRB
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/38064/Remnant%3A+From+the+Ashes/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9ZTAB_oKfI
    posted the 12/18/2021 at 10:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kuroni posted the 12/18/2021 at 11:16 PM
    Le jeu qui tournait parfois à 10 fps sur PS4 Pro ?

    Hâte de voir ça, alors.
