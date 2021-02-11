profile
[Switch] Dusk...ça me rappelle quelque chose cet endroit !


C'est un FPS retro qui vient de sortir sur Switch (déjà disponible sur PC) qui contient une arène inédite (pour le mode "Endless") dans la version PC.


PS : Le jeu a eu 17/20 par JVC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vbn_13FR-zU
    posted the 11/02/2021 at 08:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    5120x2880 posted the 11/02/2021 at 08:39 AM
    J'avais hésité à l'acheter à l'époque, tu viens de me faire regretter, j'aurais bien voulu découvrir la référence.
